Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will announce earnings per share of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.47. Berry Global Group also posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

BERY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $42.82 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $91,029,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 563.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $56,679,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

