Berenberg Bank Cuts Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Price Target to C$1.70

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its target price lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$2.30 to C$1.70 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins lowered Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

TSE GAU traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$1.28. 8,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,964. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.49. The company has a market cap of C$287.58 million and a PE ratio of 4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 25.56 and a quick ratio of 25.38. Galiano Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.80.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$269,196.56.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

