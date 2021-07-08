Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $3,241,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,549.29 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,554.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,455.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

