Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $290,000 in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,515,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $658,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $3,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AOUT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, American Outdoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of AOUT opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.97. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

