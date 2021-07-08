Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in VMware by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 320 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

NYSE VMW opened at $158.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.99.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 13,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,141,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 302,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,443,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,323 shares of company stock worth $7,605,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

