Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Barry Callebaut in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barry Callebaut currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYCBF opened at $2,300.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,271.21. Barry Callebaut has a one year low of $2,040.00 and a one year high of $2,400.00.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training center services.

