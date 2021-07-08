Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BDNNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of BDNNY stock opened at $77.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.81. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

