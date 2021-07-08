Barclays PLC Reduces Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,636 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $105.46 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $107.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.87.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

