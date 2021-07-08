Barclays PLC Purchases 5,755 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 38,619 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 64,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after buying an additional 537,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $19.85 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

In other news, COO Joseph Lebel III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

