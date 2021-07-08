Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 562,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,011 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Barclays were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Barclays by 4,733.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $9.61 on Thursday. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

