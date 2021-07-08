Barclays PLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $44,172.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $175,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,254 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $120.89 on Thursday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $141.07. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

