Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of PRA Group worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,341,000 after buying an additional 58,536 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth $19,554,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 620,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,404.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,911 shares of company stock worth $646,593. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.41. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.95.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

