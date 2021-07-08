Barclays PLC Buys 91,168 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 766.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,168 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of The RealReal worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

The RealReal stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 3.15.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $390,228.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $50,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095,013 shares in the company, valued at $71,587,650.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,244 shares of company stock worth $2,164,027. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

