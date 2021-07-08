Barclays PLC Buys 6,249 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,618 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient stock opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 78.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.41.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRFT shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

