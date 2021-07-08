Barclays (LON:BARC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.23% from the company’s previous close.

BARC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 211.80 ($2.77).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of LON:BARC traded down GBX 4.86 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 167.64 ($2.19). 41,901,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,115,477. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 178.59. The stock has a market cap of £28.50 billion and a PE ratio of 11.33.

In other Barclays news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.