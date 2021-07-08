Barclays Boosts See results about (LON:J) Price Target to GBX 305

See results about (LON:J) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on J. Jefferies Financial Group cut See results about to a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on See results about from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of See results about in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on See results about from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on See results about from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 323 ($4.22).

