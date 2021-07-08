Barclays Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $148.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $148.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $152.18 on Thursday. Eaton has a 12 month low of $84.87 and a 12 month high of $152.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.