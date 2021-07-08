Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

Get Baozun alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BZUN. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Baozun currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of BZUN opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77. Baozun has a 12 month low of $30.07 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baozun will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,799 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,039,000 after acquiring an additional 510,414 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,521,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,261,000 after acquiring an additional 373,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after acquiring an additional 23,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,920,000 after acquiring an additional 559,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baozun (BZUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.