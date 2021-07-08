Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BWFG. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Bankwell Financial Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 52,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.20.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

