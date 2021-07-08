Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,061 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.74% of Trupanion worth $22,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Trupanion by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Trupanion by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Trupanion by 823.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

In other news, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total transaction of $56,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,588 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $118.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.20 and a beta of 1.91. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $126.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.28.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

