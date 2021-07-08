Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 33,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.59% of W. R. Grace & Co. worth $23,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth $950,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,204,000 after buying an additional 22,001 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 342,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 93.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth $263,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRA opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.73. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.41 and a beta of 1.45.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 57.85% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRA. Seaport Res Ptn lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

