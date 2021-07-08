Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 317,932 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 132.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $22,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,136 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,792,000 after acquiring an additional 526,760 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,562,000 after acquiring an additional 67,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after acquiring an additional 127,768 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 811,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 199,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOVA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.