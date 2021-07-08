Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $21.76 Million Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,640,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.50% of Pitney Bowes worth $21,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 48,618 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 408,300 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

PBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -422.79 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.