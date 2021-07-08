Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 932,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NMI were worth $22,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NMI stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,828 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

