Bank of Montreal Can Takes $842,000 Position in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 193,976 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENG. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ENGlobal by 13,918.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 29,786 shares during the period. 12.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ENGlobal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $76.13 million, a P/E ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 2.35. ENGlobal Co. has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and automation services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EPCM and Automation. The EPCM segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

