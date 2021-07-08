Bank of Montreal Can Sells 19,977 Shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,881 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 19,977 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Meridian Bancorp worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 71,685 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 52.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 998,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $22.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $53.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.23 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 28.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

EBSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

