Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 57,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Old Republic International stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $45,818. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

