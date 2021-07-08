Bank of Montreal Can Buys 929 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.37 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $75.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

