Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 609 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth about $1,233,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 98,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,217,000 after acquiring an additional 16,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 268.4% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total transaction of $1,998,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,066.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,991 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,453 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LFUS stock opened at $249.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.01 and a twelve month high of $287.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.79.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.25.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

