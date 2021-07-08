Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CFO Dean Y. Shigemura Sells 5,833 Shares

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $487,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BOH stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,596. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.67. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

