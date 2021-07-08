Bank of America Downgrades Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) to Neutral

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $21.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.32.

MPW opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,355,000 after buying an additional 12,565,695 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,052,000 after buying an additional 1,539,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,385,000 after buying an additional 892,148 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,872,000 after buying an additional 1,103,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,189,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,272,000 after buying an additional 496,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

