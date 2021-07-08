Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,365,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 0.8% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $91,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $38.99. 1,348,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,884,028. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $334.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

