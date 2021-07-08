Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Bango plc (LON:BGO)’s share price rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 217 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 216 ($2.82). Approximately 36,107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 147,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213.50 ($2.79).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Bango in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Bango alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 214.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of £163.75 million and a PE ratio of 34.29.

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Bango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.