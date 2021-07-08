Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,748,173 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 344,807 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,312,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,359 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $144.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

