B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.19. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 196,060 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the period. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides In-Mould Labelling, a robotic system that is used for manufacturing of containers by blow molding, injection molding, or thermoforming processes through the use of paper or plastic labels; and Downstream Automation, a process starts after the injection mould process ends through the packing of the mould.

