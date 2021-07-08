AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) is SV Health Investors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

SV Health Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916,642 shares during the period. AVROBIO makes up about 1.3% of SV Health Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SV Health Investors LLC’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 93.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 137.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in AVROBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,193. The company has a market cap of $348.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.36. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

