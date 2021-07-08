AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives $200.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $216.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 21,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 836.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,138,000 after acquiring an additional 97,486 shares during the period. Finally, Solel Partners LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,677,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.