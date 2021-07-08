Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Brokerages expect that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will report sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Autoliv reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year sales of $9.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $9.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

NYSE ALV traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.60. 5,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,712. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $62.82 and a 12 month high of $108.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 78.73%.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth $104,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Autoliv by 76.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 32,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $107,676,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

