Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $59.29

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.29 and last traded at $60.62, with a volume of 1808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Benchmark cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CLSA cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 34.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Autohome by 151.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter worth about $175,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

