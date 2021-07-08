Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Insider Buys £272.61 in Stock

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) insider James Nelson bought 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £272.61 ($356.17).

ARR stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 224 ($2.93). 43,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,502. Aurora Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 137.79 ($1.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 251 ($3.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £171.40 million and a P/E ratio of -74.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 235.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a GBX 0.55 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Aurora Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -1.50%.

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

