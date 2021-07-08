Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 142 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $539,198,000 after acquiring an additional 97,265 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in UniFirst by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 748,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,460,000 after buying an additional 96,118 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 608,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,155,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in UniFirst by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 490,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,926,000 after buying an additional 28,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,857,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UniFirst news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $220.12. The stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,064. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $160.70 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.13.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on UNF. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

