Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.68 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,186 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. VMware makes up about 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $9,702,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in VMware by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on VMW. Barclays boosted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

Shares of VMW stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $157.73. 7,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,398. The company has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.99.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $253,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at $25,045,547.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,605,903 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.