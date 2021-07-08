Aurora Investment Counsel Decreases Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Kforce were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Kforce in the first quarter worth $204,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 45.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 590,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,645,000 after purchasing an additional 184,269 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 76.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Kforce stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,743. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,568,836 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

