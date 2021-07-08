Aurora Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 16.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AeroVironment by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 14.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in AeroVironment by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.97. 4,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,918. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 100.24 and a beta of 0.34.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,992.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,900 shares of company stock worth $12,666,228. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

