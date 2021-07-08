Atom Investors LP Takes $548,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,278 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $238,515.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $219,763.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,507 shares of company stock valued at $817,107. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

FSLR stock opened at $88.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.13 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

