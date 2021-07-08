Atom Investors LP Sells 48,556 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Atom Investors LP cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 48,556 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,797 shares of company stock worth $28,136,501 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $236.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $241.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

