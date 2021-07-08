Atom Investors LP Makes New Investment in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $10,129,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BE stock opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.13. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $281,391.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,795.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,053 shares of company stock worth $6,766,856 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BE. Northcoast Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

