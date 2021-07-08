Atom Investors LP Cuts Position in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Atom Investors LP decreased its position in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,634 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP owned 0.34% of Gamida Cell worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the first quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the first quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 115.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the first quarter worth about $97,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of GMDA opened at $6.08 on Thursday. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

