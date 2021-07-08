Atom Investors LP Acquires Shares of 9,464 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,464 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

