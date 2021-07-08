Atom Investors LP Acquires Shares of 12,586 Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,586 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.81.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

